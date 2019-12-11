Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

WI IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2019 3rd T20I, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 11 December, 2019

1ST INN

India *

0/0 (0.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

202/5 (68.1)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 2, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 December, 2019

1ST INN

Cumilla Warriors *

47/3 (7.0)

Cumilla Warriors
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers

Toss won by Cumilla Warriors (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Amidst Tight Security, Sri Lanka Make Pakistan Toil as Test Cricket Returns

Sri Lanka was the last team to play a test match in Pakistan, in a series in 2009 when terrorists attacked the touring team’s bus in Lahore. The ambush killed eight people and left several Sri Lankan players and officials injured.

Associated Press |December 11, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
Amidst Tight Security, Sri Lanka Make Pakistan Toil as Test Cricket Returns

Cricket-starved fans in Pakistan had to wait in long lines for stringent security checks before entering the stadium for the first test match in the country in more than a decade.

The 17,000-seat Pindi Cricket Stadium was heavily guarded by police and army personnel on Day 1 of the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Wednesday. By stumps, the stadium was half-full and containing mostly youngsters as Sri Lanka reached 202-5.

Sri Lanka was the last team to play a test match in Pakistan, in a series in 2009 when terrorists attacked the touring team’s bus in Lahore. The ambush killed eight people and left several Sri Lankan players and officials injured.

Pakistan has since played its home test matches in neutral territory, mostly in the United Arab Emirates, because international teams didn’t want to visit Pakistan for security reasons.

It was symbolic that Sri Lanka was the first team to play a test back in Pakistan after a 10-year absence, with the stadium in Rawalpindi hosting its first major international match since India played a test match in the city in 2004, which Pakistan lost by an innings.

After a wicket-less opening session, witnessed by only a few spectators, when Sri Lanka cruised to 89-0 against the new ball, Pakistan had its most productive period between lunch and tea as the visitors lost four wickets for 31 runs and slumped to 137-4.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (59), who scored his 24th test half century, and Oshada Fernando (40) saw off the threat of the new ball with a 96-run opening stand.

Karunaratne, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, hit nine boundaries before he was undone by Shaheen Afridi’s yorker and was out lbw.

Fernando took an hour to register a run, scoring off his 20th ball, before edging 16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah, who was the most impressive bowler with 2-51.

Pakistan surprisingly left out veteran leg-spinner Yasir Shah and instead handed left-arm paceman Usman Shinwari a test debut.

Shinwari bowled to a better line and length after lunch and was rewarded with his first test wicket when Kusal Mendis edged to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 10.

Pakistan’s most experienced bowler, Mohammad Abbas, finally got a first wicket in his 14th over by having Dinesh Chandimal (2) clean-bowled with a delivery that just moved enough to knock back the off-stump.

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews (31) added 62 runs with Dhananjaya de Silva before Shah returned after tea and got the breakthrough. Mathews, who was in the middle for 2 hours, 20 minutes, played a reckless drive and was neatly caught by Asad Shafiq.

Dhananjaya was unbeaten on 38 while Niroshan Dickwella was not out on 11 when play was called off early because of bad light, with Pakistan bowling only 68.1 overs.

Dimuth KarunaratneNaseem ShahPakistan vs Sri Lanka

Related stories

No More Home Games at Neutral Venues: PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani
Cricketnext Staff | December 10, 2019, 5:31 PM IST

No More Home Games at Neutral Venues: PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani

Don't Have Magic Wand to Revive Pakistan Cricket Instantly: Misbah
Cricketnext Staff | December 9, 2019, 4:35 PM IST

Don't Have Magic Wand to Revive Pakistan Cricket Instantly: Misbah

PCB Wants Australia to Play Test Series in Pakistan in 2022
Cricketnext Staff | December 10, 2019, 4:47 PM IST

PCB Wants Australia to Play Test Series in Pakistan in 2022

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more