Amit Mishra Reacts to Virat Kohli Captaincy Saga: 'This is Not the First Time it Has Happened'

Former India spinner Amit Mishra has reacted to Virat Kohli captaincy controversy, saying a player like him must know why he was sacked. The leggie who made his debut back in 2008, in the past had made his views public which continues to remain hostile towards BCCI and its administrators. “This is not the first time it has happened. It happened before also and I feel that a player who has performed so much for the country and worked so hard, should have a right to know why he has been removed from the team or for a particular position. A player should know where he is lacking and should improve on that aspect," Mishra told ANI.

Also Read | ‘What Should I Comment?’: Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach ‘Shocked’ Over Communication Gap Statement

The Virat Kohli captaincy saga became intense when he publicly denied speaking to Sourav Ganguly as claimed by the BCCI President. Earlier, Dada told News 18 that he has personally spoken to Kohli and asked him not to step down from the position of T20 captaincy.

When asked about the rift between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Mishra said ‘these things are not true.’ “These things are not true. Both the players have such a positive approach towards life. They have good communication even when they are on-field. They always give their 100 per cent for the team. I think Virat has done a great job as a captain and now it’s Rohit’s turn to showcase his game and prove himself to be a great player and a captain," said the veteran leg-spinner.

ALSO READ | BCCI Adapts a ‘Go-Slow Policy’ on Virat Kohli Saga With Test Series Round The Corner: Sources

Earlier Kohli had also denied various news reports, claiming he has been tired of explaining himself.

“There is no rift between me and Rohit Sharma. I have clarified multiple times in the last 2.5 years and now I am tired of clarifying things. I can guarantee you that my communication will never be to take my team down till I am playing cricket. It is my commitment towards Indian cricket," said Kohli.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here