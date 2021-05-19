CRICKETNEXT

Amit Mishra Tests Negative, Out of Quarantine

Amit Mishra Tests Negative, Out of Quarantine

Mishra was one of the players to test positive during the Indian Premier League (IPL) that led to the postponement of the cash-rich T20 league earlier this month.

  • IANS
  • Updated: May 19, 2021, 1:23 PM IST

Delhi Capitals’ former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has tested negative for Covid-19 and is out of quarantine.

Mishra was one of the players to test positive during the Indian Premier League (IPL) that led to the postponement of the cash-rich T20 league earlier this month.

“The real heroes. Our frontline workers. All I can say post my recovery is, you have my support and heartfelt appreciation for all you do. We are deeply grateful to you for all the sacrifices that you and your family are making. #grateful #coronawarriors #bcci #DelhiCapitals,” tweeted Mishra along with a picture of himself with health workers.

Mishra was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in Ahmedabad when he tested positive. While the rest of the squad was dispersed, he stayed back.

Kolkata Knight Riders was the other team in Ahmedabad that saw players testing positive for Covid-19. M Prasidh Krishna, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the KKR players to test positive.

In Delhi, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the franchises to be affected by the virus.

Members of CSK coaching staff Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive while Wirddhiman Saha of SRH got infected with the virus.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

