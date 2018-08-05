Amit Shah Meets MS Dhoni to Discuss Modi Government's Achievements

Loading...
"As part of 'Sampark for Samarthan' initiative, met M S Dhoni, one of the greatest finishers in world cricket. Shared with him several transformative initiatives and unprecedented work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's govt in the last 4 years," Shah tweeted after meeting the World Cup winning captain.
The BJP president was accompanied by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior party leaders during the meeting.
Shah's outreach to Dhoni was the latest in a series of meetings he has had with leading figures from various fields as part of the BJP's mega public contact drive with Lok Sabha polls less than 10 months away.
More than 4,000 functionaries of the party have been asked to get in touch with one lakh people, who are well-known in their fields, to spread the word about the government's achievements.
Shah will himself contact about 25 people, the party had said.
Kicking off the exercise, the BJP president met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and ex-secretary general of Lok Sabha Subhash Kashyap on May 29. Since then, he has met industrialist Ratan Tata and actress Madhuri Dixit among others.
Shah had said the campaign was aimed at informing people about various government initiatives that resulted in improving their living standards.
First Published: August 5, 2018, 9:50 PM IST