Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Amla to Miss Remaining Sri Lanka ODIs, Hendricks Named Replacement

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 12, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Amla to Miss Remaining Sri Lanka ODIs, Hendricks Named Replacement

Source: AFP

Loading...
Hashim Amla will not feature in the last two One-Day Internationals between South Africa and Sri Lanka as his father is critically ill, Cricket South Africa said on Tuesday (March 12).

Amla was included in the squad for the final two games of the five-match series after being left out of the first three. Reeza Hendricks, who Amla had replaced, now keeps his spot.

“Hashim has asked to be excused from the last two ODI’s of the current series against Sri Lanka on compassionate grounds since his father is critically ill," Mohammed Moosajee, South Africa's team manager, said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Hashim and his family during this difficult time and we understand that family obligations always come first.

“The selectors have decided to add Reeza Hendricks to the squad. It was always the intention of the selectors to rotate Hashim and Reeza during this Sri Lanka ODI series.”

South Africa have already sealed the series with wins in the first three games.

The fourth ODI will be played on March 13 in Port Elizabeth while the last game will be on March 16 in Cape Town.
Cricket South AfricaHashim AmlaReeza HendricksSouth Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019
First Published: March 12, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...