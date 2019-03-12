Amla to Miss Remaining Sri Lanka ODIs, Hendricks Named Replacement

Loading...
Amla was included in the squad for the final two games of the five-match series after being left out of the first three. Reeza Hendricks, who Amla had replaced, now keeps his spot.
“Hashim has asked to be excused from the last two ODI’s of the current series against Sri Lanka on compassionate grounds since his father is critically ill," Mohammed Moosajee, South Africa's team manager, said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Hashim and his family during this difficult time and we understand that family obligations always come first.
“The selectors have decided to add Reeza Hendricks to the squad. It was always the intention of the selectors to rotate Hashim and Reeza during this Sri Lanka ODI series.”
South Africa have already sealed the series with wins in the first three games.
The fourth ODI will be played on March 13 in Port Elizabeth while the last game will be on March 16 in Cape Town.
