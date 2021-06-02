Amol Muzumdar Asked For a Meme After Beating Wasim Jaffer to Mumbai Coach's Role; The Former India Opener Responds

Amol Muzumdar on Tuesday was appointed the coach of India domestic giant Mumbai for the 2021-21 season. A host of high-profile cricketers were in the fray including Muzumdar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Wasim Jaffer, Sairaj Bahutule, Sulakshan Kulkarni, Pradeep Sunderram, Nandan Phadnis, Umesh Patwal and Vinod Raghvan,

However, it was the 46-year-old Muzumdar who landed the job and Jaffer, was among those extending congratulatory messages on Twitter.

“Many congratulations to my good friend @amolmuzumdar11 for becoming Mumbai head coach. I’m sure Mumbai cricket will reach greater heights with your guidance,” Jaffer posted.

Muzumdar thanked his former Mumbai teammate for the wishes but had a one minor but important complaint. “Thanks @WasimJaffer14 . You know it , not an inch would be given on the ground. BTW I was expecting a meme,” he tweeted.

And Jaffer responded, in his own style that has made him a social media star among Indian cricket fans.

“Me when the person who got the job which I had also applied for asks for a congratulatory meme,” wrote Jaffer alongside the famous picture of that disappointed Pakistan fan from the 2019 World Cup which has become a viral meme.

Muzumdar, a domestic stalwart, cannot wait to don the Mumbai colors again,

“I am extremely excited about the new role. It is both excitement as well as gratitude,” Muzumdar told Cricbuzz. “I would like to thank everyone, especially the CIC and the office bearers of the MCA, who have shown faith in me. I can’t wait to get into the Mumbai colours again. Really looking forward to it.

“It is an amazing bunch the team. There are about seven India players in that side and my duty will be to nourish the youngsters to make sure they come in well when the India players go for the national duty. It will be responsibility to look after the India players as well. Getting them all together will be duty,” he added.

