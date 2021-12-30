AMR vs AZA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Oman D20 League 2021-22, December 30, 9:30 PM IST

AMR vs AZA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021-22 match between Amerat Royals and Azaiba XI: In the 20th match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, Amerat Royals will be crossing swords with Azaiba XI. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 9:30 PM IST on December 30, Thursday.

Azaiba XI haven’t been up to the mark in the T20 extravaganza so far. The team has won just one of their five league matches to languish at the last place in the points table. The bowlers have disappointed the team the most and Azaiba will hoping for a better performance from the bowling unit. The team is heading into the Thursday encounter after losing their last match to Khuwair Warriors by six wickets.

Amerat Royals, on the other hand, made a dismal start to the league. The team lost their first two games against Khuwair Warriors and Qurum Thunders. Following the two hiccups. Amerat made a solid comeback in the match. They won their first two games against Darsait Titans and Bousher Busters by a good margin.

Ahead of the match between Amerat Royals and Azaiba XI; here is everything you need to know:

AMR vs AZA Telecast

AMR vs AZA match will not be televised in India.

AMR vs AZA Live Streaming

AMR vs AZA match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

AMR vs AZA Match Details

AMR vs AZA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Haythim Bahar

Vice-Captain- Hemal Tandel

Suggested Playing XI for AMR vs AZA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Akmal Shahzad

Batters: Rafiullah, Hammad Mirza, Karan Sonavale, Arsalan Bashir

All-rounders: Hemal Tandel, Haythim Bahar, Mehran Khan

Bowlers: Imran Muhammed, Bilal Khan, Rao Waqar Ahmed

AMR vs AZA Probable XIs:

Amerat Royals: Karan Sonavale, Pratik Athavale (c & wk), Sankata Prasad, Twinkal Bhandari, Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Viren Patel, Vinayak Shukla, Hemal Tandel, Adnan Haq, Bilal Khan

Azaiba XI: Mohammed Asghar Safi, Akmal Shahzad (WK), Arsalan Bashir, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Hammad Mirza, Asif Al Balushi, Haythim Bahar, Basem Al Balushi, Khalid Rasheed, Waseem Akhtar, Imran Muhammed

