AMR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 Super 4 Match 30, March 21, 07:00 PM IST

AMR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Amerat Royals and Bousher Busters: Amerat Royals will take on the Bousher Bashers in the Super 4 Match 30 of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), on Monday, March 21. This game is scheduled to kick off at 07:00 PM IST.

The Royals are currently placed at the third position on the points table with 10 points to their name. The team has played seven games in this season so far and won five of those, they head into this contest after securing a narrow one-run victory over the Qurum Thunders in their previous encounter.

On the other hand, the Busters have had a mixed run in the tournament thus far. With four wins and three losses, they find themselves at fourth spot in the standings with eight points. Their current form isn’t that great as they lost their previous match against Ghurabh Giants by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Amerat Royals and Bousher Busters; here is everything you need to know:

AMR vs BOB Telecast

AMR vs BOB match will not be televised in India.

AMR vs BOB Live Streaming

AMR vs BOB match is available to be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

AMR vs BOB Match Details

The AMR vs BOB match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 07:00 PM IST on Monday, March 21.

AMR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sufyan Mehmood

Vice-Captain: Pruthvi Machhi

Suggested Playing XI for AMR vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Rauf-I

Batters: Akshay Patel, Adnan Sulehri, Pruthvi Machhi, Rafiullah-M

All-rounders: Karan Sonavale, Sufyan Mehmood, Ajay Lalcheta

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Viren Patel

AMR vs BOB Probable XIs:

Amerat Royals: Sankata Prasad, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla, Rafiullah-M, Viren Patel, Akshay Patel, Twinkal Bhandari, Bilal Khan, Adnan Haq, Mehran Khan, Hemal Tandel

Bousher Busters: Shubon Pal, Siddh Mehta, Mehedi Hasan-I, Pruthvi Machhi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fawad Ali-I, Asif Khan-III, Ajay Lalcheta, Abdul Rauf-I, Adnan Sulehri, Bilal Muhammad Shah

