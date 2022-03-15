AMR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 match, March 15, 07:00 PM IST

Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans Dream11, AMR vs DAT Dream11 Latest Update, AMR vs DAT Dream11 Win, AMR vs DAT Dream11 App, AMR vs DAT Dream11 2021, AMR vs DAT Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AMR vs DAT Dream11 Live Streaming

AMR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Amerat Royals and Darsait Titans:

The tenth match of the Oman D10 2022 will see Amerat Royals fighting a battle with Darsait Titans. Al Amerat Cricket Ground will host the game on March 15, Tuesday. Amerat Royals and Darsait Titans are experiencing different rides in the tournament.

Amerat Royals are placed at the top of the points table. The team delivered two dominating performances with the bat to defeat Khuwair Warriors and Azaiba XI in their first two games by 26 and 58 runs. Following two back-to-back wins, Royals will be pumped up to score another victory and continue their stay at the top.

Darsait Titans, on the other hand, are struggling in the T10 Championship. They are yet to open their account in the league as they lost both their games. Titans were outplayed by Qurum Thunders in the first match by seven runs while their second loss came against Bousher Busters. The franchise need to work on batting to make a comeback.

Ahead of the match between Amerat Royals and Darsait Titans; here is everything you need to know:

AMR vs DAT Telecast

Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans game will not telecast in India

AMR vs DAT Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AMR vs DAT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 07:00 PM IST on March 15, Tuesday.

AMR vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zeeshan Maqsood

Vice-Captain - Karan Sonavale

Suggested Playing XI for AMR vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pratik Athavale

Batters: Khurram Khan, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Vinayak Shukla

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Karan Sonavale, Khawar Ali, Mehran Khan

Bowlers: Hemal Tandel, Shakil Ahmad, Fayyaz Butt

AMR vs DAT Probable XIs:

Amerat Royals: Viren Patel, Jay Odedara, Karan Sonavale, Pratik Athavale, Sankata Prasad, Vinayak Shukla, Twinkal Bhandari (c & wk), Shakil Ahmad, Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Hemal Tandel

Darsait Titans: Fayyaz Butt, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sultan Ahmed (wk), Nestor Dhamba, Chaitra Jiesh Thanki, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Ubaid Ullah, Imran Mohammed, Arun Rajesh Kumar, Khawar Ali, Khurram Khan

