AMR vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 match, March 19, 11:30 pm IST

Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants Dream11, AMR vs GGI Dream11 Latest Update, AMR vs GGI Dream11 Win, AMR vs GGI Dream11 App, AMR vs GGI Dream11 2021, AMR vs GGI Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AMR vs GGI Dream11 Live Streaming

AMR vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Amerat Royals and Ghubrah Giants:

Amerat Royals will be facing Ghubrah Giants in the 24th match of the Oman D10 League 2022. The match will be hosted at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 11:30 pm IST on March 19, Saturday. The two teams have experienced different journeys in the tournament.

Ghubrah Giants need to bring improvement in their performance to ensure their qualification for the second round. The team has won just two from their five league matches to occupy sixth place in the points table. After losing three games on the trot, Giants made a comeback in their last match as they defeated Darsait Titans by 23 runs.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Amerat Royals faced their first loss of the league in their last game. They were hammered by Ruwi Rangers by 10 wickets as they ended up with only 69 runs in their 10 overs. Overall, the team is second in the standings with four wins and one loss.

Ahead of the match between Amerat Royals and Ghubrah Giants; here is everything you need to know:

AMR vs GGI Telecast

AMR vs GGI match will not be televised in India.

AMR vs GGI Live Streaming

AMR vs GGI match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AMR vs GGI Match Details

The AMR vs GGI match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 11:30 pm IST on March 19, Saturday.

AMR vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ghazanfar Iqbal

Vice-Captain- Aqil Khan

Suggested Playing XI for AMR vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Azmat Ullah Qazi

Batters: Rafiullah, Abid Ali, Abdullah Faizan

All-rounders: Hemal Tandel, Imran Latif, Mehran Khan, Ghazanfar Iqbal

Bowlers: Aqil Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Bilal Khan

AMR vs GGI Probable XIs:

Amerat Royals: Pratik Athavale (c & wk), Sankata Prasad, Twinkal Bhandari, Rafiullah, Hemal Tandel, Viren Patel, Karan Sonavale, Adnan Haq, Bilal Khan, Vinayak Shukla, Mehran Khan

Ghubrah Giants: Abdullah Faizan, Ahmed Khan, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Abid Ali, Pranav Mehta (c & wk), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Aqil Khan, Shehbaz Nasar, Sanjaya Ravindra, Imran Latif, Moshin Qureshi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here