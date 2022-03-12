AMR vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Oman D10 2022, March 12, 9:30 PM IST

AMR vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Amerat Royals and Khuwair Warriors: The 2022 edition of the Oman D10 tournament is all set to kickstart from March 12 with an encounter between Amerat Royals and Khuwair Warriors. Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman will host the much-fancied game on Saturday. Amerat Royals and Khuwair Warriors will be hoping for a change of fortune this year after a poor run last season.

Both the teams failed to make it to the top four as they couldn’t qualify for the playoffs. Amerat Royals and Khuwair Warriors featured in seven games each and won just three games while losing four matches.

Sankata Prasad, Vinayak Shukla, and Mehran Khan are the crucial players for Amerat Royals. Khuwair Warriors, on the other hand, have Zeeshan Siddiqui, Muzahir Raza, and Arjun Dhiman as their key players.

Ahead of the match between Amerat Royals and Khuwair Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

AMR vs KHW Telecast

Amerat Royals vs Khuwair Warriors game will not be telecast in India

AMR vs KHW Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AMR vs KHW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 09:30 PM IST on March 12, Saturday.

AMR vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muzahir Raza

Vice-Captain: Karan Sonavale

Suggested Playing XI for AMR vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Pratik Athavale

Batters: Zeeshan Siddiqui, Sankata Prasad, Vinayak Shukla

All-rounders: Muzahir Raza, Karan Sonavale, Arjun Dhiman, Mehran Khan

Bowlers: Hemal Tandel, Shakil Ahmad, Aamir Kaleem

AMR vs KHW Probable XIs

Amerat Royals: Karan Sonavale, Pratik Athavale, Sankata Prasad, Vinayak Shukla, Twinkal Bhandari (c & wk), Viren Patel, Jay Odedara, Shakil Ahmad, Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Hemal Tandel

Khuwair Warriors: Muqeet Ahmed, Sean Nowak, Syed Amir Ali, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem (c), Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan (wk), Arjun Dhiman, Muzaffar Shiralkar, Rubel Satter, Sajib Ahmed, Muzahir Raza

