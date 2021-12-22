AMR vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Oman D20 League 2021-22 Match 3, December 22, 5:30 PM IST

AMR vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021-22 match between Amerat Royals and Khuwair Warriors: Amerat Royals will be up against Khuwair Warriors in the third match of the Oman D20 League on Wednesday, December 22. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1, will host this high-octane contest, which kicks off at 5:30 PM IST.

Both the teams will aim to get their campaign underway with a win in the inaugural edition of the Oman D20 league. Bilal Khan, who impressed everyone in the T20 World Cup 2021 Qualifiers, and Mehran Khan are the standout players in the Amerat Royals camp. On the other hand, Mahbub Alam will be leading the Khuwair Warriors team which also has Zeeshan Siddiqui and Aamir Kaleem, who will be eager to contribute to the team’s success.

Ahead of the match between Amerat Royals and Khuwair Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

AMR vs KHW Telecast

AMR vs KHW match will be not be telecast in India.

AMR vs KHW Live Streaming

The Amerat Royals vs Khuwair Warriors game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

AMR vs KHW Match Details

The Amerat Royals vs Khuwair Warriors match will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, in Muscat on Wednesday, December 22 at 05:30 PM.

AMR vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aamir Kaleem

Vice-Captain: Bilal-Khan

Suggested Playing XI for AMR vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Twinkal Bhandari

Batters: Akshay Patel, Sankata Prasad, Syed Amir Ali

Allrounders: Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem, Mehran Khan, Muzahir Raza

Bowlers: Bilal-Khan, Hemal Tandel, Aqib Javeed

AMR vs KHW Probable XIs

Amerat Royals: Twinkal Bhandari, Akshay Patel, Karan Sonavale, Sankata Prasad, Vinayak Shukla, Rafiullah-M, Mehran Khan, Viren Patel, Bilal-Khan, Hemal Tandel, Adnan Haq

Khuwair Warriors: Muzaffar Shiralkar, Syed Amir Ali, Sean Nowak, Kuttiraja Karuthapandian Shanmugrajan, Bilal Asim, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem, Muzahir Raza, Allan Gawdya, Aqib Javeed, Rubel Abdus Satter

