AMR vs RUR Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Oman D20 League 2021-22 Match, December 31, 5:30 PM IST

AMR vs RUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021-22 match between Amerat Royals and Ruwi Rangers: In the 22nd match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, Amerat Royals will be crossing swords with Ruwi Rangers. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 05:30 PM IST on December 31, Friday.

It will be a battle of the toppers of the points table on Friday as both Ruwi Rangers and Amerat Royals have performed extremely well in the T20 competition so far. Ruwi Rangers are atop the standings in Oman D20 League 2021-22. The franchise has won three of its four league matches. Ruwi are currently on a two-match winning streak and they will hope to make in three against Amerat Royals.

Amerat Royals, on the other hand, have featured in five league matches, winning three and losing two. The team is placed behind the Royals on the ladder. Amerat have won their last three games in the tournament and will be thus high on confidence.

Ahead of the match between Amerat Royals and Ruwi Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

AMR vs RUR Telecast

AMR vs RUR match will not be televised in India.

AMR vs RUR Live Streaming

AMR vs RUR match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AMR vs RUR Match Details

The AMR vs RUR match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 5:30 PM IST on December 31, Friday.

AMR vs RUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hemal Tandel

Vice-Captain: Wasim Ali

Suggested Playing XI for AMR vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Naseem Khushi

Batters: Rafiullah, Khalid Kail, Imran Ali

Allrounders: Hemal Tandel, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Mehran Khan

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Muhammad Nadeem

AMR vs RUR Probable XIs

Amerat Royals: Mehran Khan, Viren Patel, Karan Sonavale, Pratik Athavale (c & wk), Sankata Prasad, Twinkal Bhandari, Rafiullah, Hemal Tandel, Adnan Haq, Bilal Khan, Vinayak Shukla

Ruwi Rangers: Gustav Burger, Sanuth Ibrahim (C), Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Imran Ali, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel, Hassnain Shah, Mohammed Naseem Khushi (wk), Muhammad Nadeem

