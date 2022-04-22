AMS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match, April 22, 06:30 PM IST

AMS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between Academic – MU Sofia and VTU-MU Pleven: VTU-MU Pleven will be playing their last league match of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 against Academic – MU Sofia on April 22, Friday. Academic – MU Sofia are topping the points table and they need one more victory to confirm their qualification for the playoffs.

AMS have won two matches while their four league games were cancelled due to poor weather. The team has a strong bowling unit with the likes of Ali Rasool, Albin Jacob, and Delrick Vinu and they will hope to capitalise on the same against VTU-MU Pleven.

Talking about VTU-MU Pleven, they will be high on confidence as they scored their first win in the last game. PLE defeated The Black Smiths by seven runs to climb to fourth place. The five-over game saw VTU-MU Pleven scoring 47 runs while Black Smiths ended up with 40 runs in the second innings.

Ahead of the match between Academic – MU Sofia and VTU-MU Pleven, here is everything you need to know:

AMS vs PLE Telecast

Academic – MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven game will not be telecast in India

AMS vs PLE Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AMS vs PLE Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 06:30 PM IST on April 22, Friday.

AMS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Nithin Sunil

Vice-Captain – Kevin Dsouza

Suggested Playing XI for AMS vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Omar Rasool, Nithin Sunil

Batters: Ishan Aravinda de Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Tarun Yadav

All-rounders: Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Mukul Kadyan

Bowlers: Amal Thomas, Mohammad Arham, Ali Rasool

AMS vs PLE Probable XIs:

Academic – MU Sofia: Zeerak Chughtai, Danyal Ali, Mubarak Ali, Ishan Aravinda de Silva (c), Omar Rasool (wk), Kevin Dsouza, Delrick Vinu, Muhammad Sultan, Albin Jacob, Sandeep Nair, Ali Rasool

VTU-MU Pleven: Tarun Yadav, Mukul Kadyan, Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil (wk), Mohammad Arham, Shariyar Mohammed, Amal Thomas, Zaigham Butt, Jishnu Sivakumar, Apoorv Mishra, Zain Mustafa

