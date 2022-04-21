AMS vs PLO Dream11 Team Orediction and Tips Final Check Captain Vice-captain and Orobable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 between Academic – MU Sofia and BSCU – MU Plovdiv April 21, 5:30 PM IST

AMS vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between Academic – MU Sofia and BSCU – MU Plovdiv: An exciting game of cricket awaits the cricket fans as the toppers of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 points table, Academic – MU Sofia and BSCU – MU Plovdiv will be clashing with each other on Thursday, April 21. Both the teams have experienced similar journeys in the league. They have featured in five games each, winning two while their three fixtures were abandoned due to bad weather.

Academic – MU Sofia got off to a promising start in the league. They hammered the Black Smith in the first two games. AMS restricted the Black Smith at 30 and 107 runs to record victories by 29 and 34 runs respectively.

BSCU – MU Plovdiv, on the other hand, were up against VTU-MU Pleven in their first two matches. The games saw the bowlers ruling the 22-yard pitch as VTU-MU Pleven could score only 100 and 59 runs in their allotted ten overs.

Both Academic – MU Sofia and BSCU – MU Plovdiv are heading into the Thursday encounter after their last three games were canceled due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Academic – MU Sofia and BSCU – MU Plovdiv, here is everything you need to know:

AMS vs PLO Telecast

Academic – MU Sofia vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv game will not be telecast in India.

AMS vs PLO Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AMS vs PLO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 5:30 PM IST on April 21, Thursday.

AMS vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Delrick Vinu

Vice-Captain – Kevin Dsouza

Suggested Playing XI for AMS vs PLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Omar Rasool

Batters: Ishan Aravinda de Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Danyal Ali, Mohammad Sufyan

All-rounders: Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Ahsan Khan

Bowlers: Parth Acharya, Karthik Sreekumar, Ali Rasool

AMS vs PLO Probable XIs:

Academic – MU Sofia: Ishan Aravinda de Silva (c), Omar Rasool (wk), Kevin Dsouza, Delrick Vinu, Zeerak Chughtai, Danyal Ali, Mubarak Ali, Muhammad Sultan, Albin Jacob, Sandeep Nair, Ali Rasool

BSCU – MU Plovdiv: Roohaan Makhdoomi, Mohammad Sufyan, Saim Hussain (wk), Ahsan Khan, Parth Acharya, Ahmed Naveed, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman, Karthik Sreekumar, Rahul Sarda, Zain Abidi

