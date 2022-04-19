AMS vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match, April 19, 1:30 PM IST

AMS vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between Academic – MU Sofia and BSCU – MU Plovdiv:

It will be a battle of the toppers of the points table in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 on Tuesday. Both made a winning start to the competition. Academic – MU Sofia have taken the pole position in the standings while BSCU – MU Plovdiv are occupying the second place.

AMS were up against The Black Smith in their first two matches. The team defended 60 and 108 runs in their two games to score two back-to-back wins by 29 and 34 runs. Coming to BSCU – MU Plovdiv, they defeated MU Pleven in their opening games by two and 20 runs.

Both the games saw a close fight between the two teams. PLO managed to win the games as their bowlers restricted the opposition to scores of 100 and 59.

Ahead of the match between Academic – MU Sofia and BSCU – MU Plovdiv, here is everything you need to know:

AMS vs PLO Telecast

Academic – MU Sofia vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv game will not be telecast in India.

AMS vs PLO Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AMS vs PLO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 1:30 PM IST on April 19, Tuesday.

AMS vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Delrick Vinu

Vice-Captain – Kevin Dsouza

Suggested Playing XI for AMS vs PLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saim Hussain

Batters: Ishan Aravinda de Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Danyal Ali, Mohammad Sufyan

All-rounders: Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Ahsan Khan

Bowlers: Karthik Sreekumar, Ali Rasool, Parth Acharya

AMS vs PLO Probable XIs:

Academic – MU Sofia: Omar Rasool (wk), Ishan Aravinda de Silva (c), Kevin Dsouza, Delrick Vinu, Albin Jacob, Mubarak Ali, Muhammad Sultan, Sandeep Nair, Ali Rasool, Zeerak Chughtai, Danyal Ali

BSCU – MU Plovdiv: Saim Hussain (wk), Roohaan Makhdoomi, Mohammad Sufyan, Ahsan Khan, Parth Acharya, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman, Karthik Sreekumar, Rahul Sarda, Zain Abidi, Ahmed Navee

