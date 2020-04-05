Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202018:30 IST

1st T20: BEL VS ROU

upcoming
BEL BEL
ROU ROU

Hobart

02 May, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS ROU

upcoming
BEL BEL
ROU ROU

Hobart

03 May, 202000:30 IST

Amusing to Read ICA Chief's Comment on Pay Cut: Sunil Gavaskar

IANS |April 5, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has lambasted India Cricketers' Association (ICA) President Ashok Malhotra for saying that Indian cricketers will have to take pay cuts due to sporting events being suspended across the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar wrote: "Like with any sport, if you don't play you don't get paid and that's what will happen. What was amusing though was to read that the president of the Indian Cricketers' Association has said there should be pay cuts for the India internationals and the first-class players too.

"One can understand him trying to curry favour with the BCCI but with whose authority is he talking about the cuts is the question. The current India internationals and the first-class players are not members of the players' body so he can't be speaking on their behalf. It's easy to talk about pay cuts if it doesn't hurt your own pocket."

Earlier, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal had told IANS that that there have been no such discussions and while the setback from the pandemic will be huge, salary cut isn't on the mind of the board officials.

"No, we have not spoken about this (pay cut). Whatever the steps after this setback, it will be taken judiciously and keeping the interest of all people in mind. Any step taken needs to be thought out and right now we haven't even thought about it. Obviously this is a big setback, but we will go about this in a way that nobody gets affected. These things can be discussed once things settle down," he had said.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more