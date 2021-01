AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Best Picks / AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Captain / AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Women’s Other T20 | Leading India players, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma, will be taking part in a club T20 tournament in Bengaluru from Monday even as uncertainty continues over the team's next international assignment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, comprising four teams, will run from January 4-12 and has been organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club. The India players were last seen in the Women's T20 Challenge in November, an exhibition event held during the IPL play-offs which marked their return to the game following a seven-month break.

AMY-W vs HRN-W Indian Women’s Other T20 Match Details

Start Time – 9:45 AM IST

V Krishnamurthy (captain), M Meshram (vice-captain), S Batni, A Patil, T Kamini, S Satish, V Mahajan, D Gnanananda, M Anagha, M Patil, N Prasad

Ameya Sports: Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Thirush Kamini, Sahana Pawar, Akanksha Kohli, Nikki Prasad, Netravathi, Prerana Rajesh, Pranavi Chandra, Dhanya Gowda, Reema Fareed, Pooja Kumari, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi,Nagma Unnisa, Uma Kashvi, Shreyanka Patil

Heron Sports: Anagha Murali, Monica Patel, Gnanananda Divya, Sanjana Batni, Aditi Rajesh, Ayushi Soni, Shubha Satish, Akshaya S, Minnu Mani, Asha Joy, Pushpa Kiresur, Vandana Mahajan, Pooja Dhananjay, Sanjana Raj, Rakshitha Nayaka, Pooja D R, Anjali Raman, Harshitha Shekar

