AMY-W vs HRN WDream11 Predictions, T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports Sports: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
AMY-W vs HRN WDream11 Predictions, T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports Sports: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Best Picks / AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Captain / AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 8, 2021, 12:40 PM IST
AMY-W vs HRN WDream11 Predictions, T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports Sports: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the eighth match of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports will square against Heron Sports on Friday, January 8, at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru. The tournament, comprising four teams, will run from January 4-12, 2021 and is organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club.
Ameya Sports, having won their opening game of the tournament against Heron Sports, are currently placed third on the points table. However, they lost the following two games and will be keen to register a win here.
Heron Sports, on the other hand, have lost both their opening games of the tournament so far. The first was lost against the current opponents, while the second against Kini RR Sports.Today's match is scheduled to start at 1:30pmIST
AMY-W vs HRN-WT20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports:Live Streaming
All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge can be live streamed on FanCode website and app.
AMY-W vs HRN-WT20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
AMY-W vs HRN-WT20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports: Match Details
January 8 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.
AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports
AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports captain: Nikki Prasad
AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports vice-captain: Divya Gnanananda
AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports wicketkeeper: Sanjana Batni
AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports batswomen: Prerana Rajesh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram,Nikki Prasad
AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports all-rounders: Minu Mani,Divya Gnanananda
AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports bowlers: Sahana Pawar, Akanksha Kohli, Akshaya S, Monica Patel
AMY-W vs HRN-W T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports probable
playing 11 against Heron Sports: Prerana Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi (WK), Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar
AMY-W vs HRN-W T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Heron Sports probable playing 11 against Ameya Sports: Divya Gnanananda (C), Shubha Satish, Minu Mani, Asha Joy, Ayushi Soni, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (WK), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Akshaya S
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking