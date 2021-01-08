AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Best Picks / AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Captain / AMY-W vs HRN-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

AMY-W vs HRN WDream11 Predictions, T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports Sports: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the eighth match of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports will square against Heron Sports on Friday, January 8, at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru. The tournament, comprising four teams, will run from January 4-12, 2021 and is organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club.

Ameya Sports, having won their opening game of the tournament against Heron Sports, are currently placed third on the points table. However, they lost the following two games and will be keen to register a win here.

Heron Sports, on the other hand, have lost both their opening games of the tournament so far. The first was lost against the current opponents, while the second against Kini RR Sports.Today's match is scheduled to start at 1:30pmIST

AMY-W vs HRN-WT20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports:Live Streaming

All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge can be live streamed on FanCode website and app.

AMY-W vs HRN-WT20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports: Live Score / Scorecard

AMY-W vs HRN-WT20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports: Match Details

January 8 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.

AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports

AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports captain: Nikki Prasad

AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports vice-captain: Divya Gnanananda

AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports wicketkeeper: Sanjana Batni

AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports batswomen: Prerana Rajesh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram,Nikki Prasad

AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports all-rounders: Minu Mani,Divya Gnanananda

AMY-W vs HRN T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports bowlers: Sahana Pawar, Akanksha Kohli, Akshaya S, Monica Patel

AMY-W vs HRN-W T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Ameya Sports probable

playing 11 against Heron Sports: Prerana Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi (WK), Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar

AMY-W vs HRN-W T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Heron Sports probable playing 11 against Ameya Sports: Divya Gnanananda (C), Shubha Satish, Minu Mani, Asha Joy, Ayushi Soni, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (WK), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Akshaya S