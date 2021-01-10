AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Ameya Sports have been in a terrible form as they only have one win to their credit. The only match that the team won was the first match of the series which they played against Heron Sports on January 4. As a result, the team are placed on the last spot of the league table with only two points. In their latest match, the team lost to Sheen Sports by 27 runs.

The upcoming Women Other T20 Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports match will be played on Sunday, January 10 at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

As far as the performance of KINI RR Sports is concerned, the team have a decent three out of five win record with a total of six points. In their latest outing, they lost the match to Heron Sports on Saturday by 4 wickets.

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on Women’s criczone.

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports: Live Score

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports: Match Details

Sunday, January 10 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports captain: Anuja Patil

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports vice-captain: Nuzhat Parween

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports batsmen: Mona Meshram, Veda Krishnamurthy, Roshni Kiran

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports all-rounders: Nikki Prasad, Anuja Patil, Prathyusha Challuru

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports bowlers: Akanksha Kohli, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Chandu V Ram

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20, Ameya Sports probable playing 11 against KINI RR Sports: Prerna Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar.

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20, KINI RR Sports probable playing 11 against Ameya Sports: Prathyusha Challuru (c), Arundhati Reddy, Chandu V Ram, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Punam Raut, Radha Yadav, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Vellaswamy Vanitha

