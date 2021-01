AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Best Picks / Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Captain / Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The fifth match of the Indian Women Other T20 series will be played between Ameya Sports and Kini RR Sports. Both the teams have played two matches and have won and lost one match each. Since their performance in the league is similar, the scores of Ameya Sports and Kini RR Sports are also exactly the same. Both the sides presently have two points each in their kitty.

Most recently, Ameya lost the match to Sheen on January 5 by eight wickets, while Kini registered its first win on the same date after defeating Herons by 1 run.

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, January 6 at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru. The match will start from 9:45 AM IST.

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 9:45 AM IST and will be streamed live on Women’s criczone.

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports captain: Veda Krishnamurthy

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports vice-captain: Nuzhat Parween

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports batsmen: Punam Raut, Roshni Kiran, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Shishira Gowda

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports all-rounders: Nikki Prasad, Anuja Patil

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Kini RR Sports bowlers: Prathyusha Challuru, Arundhati Reddy, Akanksha Kohli

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20, Ameya Sports probable playing 11 against Kini RR Sports: Prerna Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar.

AMY-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20, Kini RR Sports probable playing 11 against Ameya Sports: Prathyusha Challuru (c), Arundhati Reddy, Chandu V Ram, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Punam Raut, Radha Yadav, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Vellaswamy Vanitha