AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Predictions, Indian Women’s Other T20, Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The 9th match of the Indian Women’s Other T20 will see Ameya Sports clash with Sheen Sports on Saturday. Sheen made a very good start in the tournament winning the first two matches, but their unbeaten run was halted by the Kini RR Sports in the previous match. With two wins in three matches, they are still on top of the table. Ameya will have a tough time against them if their previous encounter is any indication. Last time they got all out at 102, which Sheen chased down easily with eight wickets in hand. Sheen will try to do it again in the upcoming match and consolidate its hold over the number 1 spot. The match will begin at 9:45 AM IST.

January 9 – 09:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women’s Other T20, Ameya Sports probable playing 11 against Sheen Sports: Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Netravathi (WK), Akansha Kohli, Anuja Patil, Shreyanka Patil, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar, Uma Kashvi

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women’s Other T20, Sheen Sports probable playing 11 against Ameya Sports: Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Ellutla Padmaja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Savi Surendra, Simren Henry, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Niranjana Nagarajan, Krishnappa Rakshitha