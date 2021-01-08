AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Predictions, Indian Women’s Other T20, Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Predictions, Indian Women’s Other T20, Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Best Picks / AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Captain / AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 8, 2021, 4:45 PM IST
The 9th match of the Indian Women’s Other T20 will see Ameya Sports clash with Sheen Sports on Saturday. Sheen made a very good start in the tournament winning the first two matches, but their unbeaten run was halted by the Kini RR Sports in the previous match. With two wins in three matches, they are still on top of the table. Ameya will have a tough time against them if their previous encounter is any indication. Last time they got all out at 102, which Sheen chased down easily with eight wickets in hand. Sheen will try to do it again in the upcoming match and consolidate its hold over the number 1 spot. The match will begin at 9:45 AM IST.
AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women’s Other T20, Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports: Live Streaming
All matches of the Indian Women’s Other T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women’s Other T20, Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women’s Other T20, Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports: Match Details
January 9 – 09:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru
Indian Women’s Other T20 AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports
Indian Women’s Other T20 AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports captain: Jemimah Rodrigues
Indian Women’s Other T20 AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports vice-captain: Veda Krishnamurthy
Indian Women’s Other T20 AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports wicketkeeper: Prathyoosha Kumar
Indian Women’s Other T20 AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports batswomen: Jemimah Rodrigues, Simren Henry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram
Indian Women’s Other T20 AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports all-rounders: Ellutla Padmaja, Anuja Patil, Nikki Prasad
Indian Women’s Other T20 AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports bowlers: Niranjana Nagarajan, Krishnappa Rakshitha, Akansha Kohli
AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women’s Other T20, Ameya Sports probable playing 11 against Sheen Sports: Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Netravathi (WK), Akansha Kohli, Anuja Patil, Shreyanka Patil, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar, Uma Kashvi
AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women’s Other T20, Sheen Sports probable playing 11 against Ameya Sports: Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Ellutla Padmaja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Savi Surendra, Simren Henry, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Niranjana Nagarajan, Krishnappa Rakshitha
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking