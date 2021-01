Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Best Picks / Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Captain / Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Both Ameya and Sheen have won their debut matches in the Indian Women Other T20 league. Ameya defeated Heron Sports by four wickets and Sheen sports beat Kini RR Sports by 22 runs. The series started on Monday, January 4 and will go on till January 12. It will be played between four teams namely, Heron Sports, Sheen Sports, Ameya Sports and Kini RR Sports. A total of 12 matches will be played as the part of the league.

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports outing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 5 at 1:30 PM. The match will be played at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on Women’s criczone.

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports: Match Details

Tuesday, January 5 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports captain: Deepti Sharma

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports wicketkeeper: Prathyoosha Kumar

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports batsmen: Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Simeen Henry

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports all-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Nikki Prasad, Anuja Patil

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports bowlers: Akanksha Kohli, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20, Ameya Sports probable playing 11 against Sheen Sports: Prerna Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar.

AMY-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20, Sheen Sports probable playing 11 against Ameya Sports: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Simren Henry, Prathyoosha Kumar, Niranjana Nagarajan, Savi Surendra, Rakshitha Krishnappa (c), Ellutla Padmaja, Vrinda Dinesh, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.