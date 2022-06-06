'An all-time great,' Sourav Ganguly lauds Joe Root After Batter Reaches 10K Test Runs

Joe Root’s sensational century helped England to win the first Test match against New Zealand by five wickets. This was also Root’s first Test match after he decided to step down as the captain of the England Test team. Englan’s middle-order mainstay played a commendable knock of 115 (not out) off 170 balls in the second innings as the hosts were chasing a target of 277 runs.

Root’s century received plenty of appreciation as many former cricketers praised the 31-year-old’s amazing batting. Former Indian skipper and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly also lavished huge praise on Root.

“Joe Roooooooot ..what a player what a knock under pressure ..an all-time great .. BCCI ICC,” Ganguly wrote in his post.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also acknowledged Root’s brilliant knock and wrote on Twitter, “Joe Root has 10,000 Test runs. And he’s just 31 Well played and congratulations Joe Root #ENGvNZ.”

Former English women cricketer Isa Guha praised Root for his tremendous batting. “Amazing to think this was Joe Root’s first 4th innings ton. Second Englishman to cross 10000 Test runs and equal youngest ever with Sir Alistair Cook at 31yrs and 157 days. Job done for England – well played #ENGvsNZ,” Guha wrote in the caption.

While chasing a target of 279, the English team lost their two openers Alex Lees (20 runs off 32 balls) and Zak Crawley (9 runs off 29 balls) after putting up just 32 runs on board. Root came to bat at a time when the hosts found themselves in a precarious situation. A solid 90-run partnership of 181 balls between Root and England skipper Ben Stokes (54 runs off 110 deliveries) helped them in avoiding the early danger.

Stokes departed in the 50th over of the innings but Root carried on his splendid batting. Another solid partnership of 120 runs off 173 balls between the former England captain and wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (32 off 92 balls) was enough to earn a five-wicket victory.

