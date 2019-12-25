An Opportunity to Find Another Ashok Dinda: Arun Lal
Bengal had to change their bowling combination after their pace spearhead Dinda was dropped on the eve of their first Ranji home game for being abusive towards team bowling coach Ranadeb Bose for many months.
