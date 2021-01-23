Anand Mahindra Announces Thar SUV as Gifts for Six Team India Youngsters After Historic Series Win in Australia

As the world is showering praises to the young Indian team for winning a miraculous series Down Under, businessman Anand Mahindra has announced to gift the Mahindra Thar SUV to six members of the side. Complementing for their hard-work, grit and resolve, Mahindra made the announcement on Twitter.

Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XHV7sg5ebr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

Youngsters like Mohammad Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini, proved their mettle on the tour of Australia, and played a huge role in India's 2-1 Test victory.

This is not the first time, Mahindra has made such a gesture towards sportspersons. He had gifted an TUV 300 to Kidambi Srikanth after winning a Super Series Title in 2017. Earlier, India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Friday posted a video of a luxury car on his Instagram handle. The BMW car can be seen with a temporary registration plate indicating that it is brand new. Siraj also posted a video of him driving the car in Hyderabad.

Siraj ended up taking a five wicket-haul in the match and was India's highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 wickets. His contribution helped India become the first team in 32 years to beat Australia in a Test in Brisbane.

Young Australian cricketers are still in "primary school" compared to their Indian counterparts, feels former India coach Greg Chappell and has urged his country's cricket board to invest in talent to avoid becoming "also-rans" in no time. An Injury-hit India sans their star players notched up an incredible 2-1 win over Australia in the four-Test series and Chappell believes it is the robust domestic structure and efforts put in by BCCI which prepares its youngsters to take on the rigours of international cricket.