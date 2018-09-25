Anchor's Obscene Gesture After Pakistan Beat Afghanistan in Asia Cup Goes Viral

Loading...
A video showing a Pakistani news anchor making an obscene gesture after his team sealed a nervy victory over a competitive Afghanistan side has gone viral on social media.
The anchor, seemingly unaware that the camera was already rolling, merrily showed two middle fingers on live television and then quickly resumed his anchoring duties.
His co-anchor can be seen stifling her laughter at his antics, making the already hilarious visual even funnier.
Shoaib Malik had scored an unbeaten 51 under pressure as Pakistan survived a scare, winning their Asia Cup Super Four match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi by three wickets.
Chasing a competitive 258 to win, Pakistan overhauled the target with just three balls to spare with former captain Malik playing the match-winning knock in 43 balls.
Pakistan required 10 runs from the last over and Malik dispatched pacer Aftab Alam for a six and four after playing a dot ball.
Wickets kept falling for Pakistan with star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan yet again proving his worth with a three wicket haul, but Malik held his nerves to keep one end tight.
Before Malik, Imam-ul-Haq (80) and Babar Azam (60) hit patient half-centuries in a 154-run stand but the slow run rate made it difficult for Pakistan.
