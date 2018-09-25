Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Anchor's Obscene Gesture After Pakistan Beat Afghanistan in Asia Cup Goes Viral

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 25, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
Anchor's Obscene Gesture After Pakistan Beat Afghanistan in Asia Cup Goes Viral

Loading...
The competitive nature of sport is often known to bring out the best or the worst of both players and fans. Pakistan’s last-over win against Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2018 encounter definitely did the latter for one fan in Pakistan.

A video showing a Pakistani news anchor making an obscene gesture after his team sealed a nervy victory over a competitive Afghanistan side has gone viral on social media.

The anchor, seemingly unaware that the camera was already rolling, merrily showed two middle fingers on live television and then quickly resumed his anchoring duties.

His co-anchor can be seen stifling her laughter at his antics, making the already hilarious visual even funnier.



Shoaib Malik had scored an unbeaten 51 under pressure as Pakistan survived a scare, winning their Asia Cup Super Four match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi by three wickets.

Chasing a competitive 258 to win, Pakistan overhauled the target with just three balls to spare with former captain Malik playing the match-winning knock in 43 balls.

Pakistan required 10 runs from the last over and Malik dispatched pacer Aftab Alam for a six and four after playing a dot ball.

Wickets kept falling for Pakistan with star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan yet again proving his worth with a three wicket haul, but Malik held his nerves to keep one end tight.

Before Malik, Imam-ul-Haq (80) and Babar Azam (60) hit patient half-centuries in a 154-run stand but the slow run rate made it difficult for Pakistan.
Afghanisan cricket teamasia cupAsia Cup 2018Off The FieldPakistan cricket teamPakistan news anchor
First Published: September 25, 2018, 10:25 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...