And Just Like That 3 Became 5: Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal Become Parents to Twin Boys

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik and star squash player Dipika Pallikal became parents to two baby boys. Both Deepika and Dinesh Karthik took to social media to make this big announcement.

“And just like that 3 became 5," Dinesh Karthik wrote on his social media handle.

“Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys," he added.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper also revealed the name of his children, Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik.

Dinesh and Dipika had tied the knot in 2013. Dinesh Karthik who was last seen in action during the recently finished Indian Premier League season has been ruled out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy due to an injury. This means that the 36-year-old wicket-keeper-batter will get the opportunity to spend time with his wife and newborns. He was to lead the Tamil Nadu in the T20 tournament. Vijay Shankar will now lead TN.

He played a crucial role in KKR’s revival in the second half of the IPL 2021 season. The star batter also received a lot of praise for his job behind the microphone during his commentary stint during the during the World Test Championship final and The Hundred during his stay there. He is working as a cricket expert in the ongoing T20 WC as well. Apart from his commentary, his attires became an instant hit among his fans and fellow members of the cricket fraternity.

As for Dipika, she started training in the 2020/21 season and is likely to participate in Commonwealth Games 2022. She was out of action for more than two years due to an ankle injury.

