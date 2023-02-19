'And the Torrid Run Continues': Former Cricketer Slams KL Rahul For Another Failure

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has come down heavily over KL Rahul whose poor form continues to hurt India in the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy. India are up against Australia in the second Test match in New Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium where he again failed to live upto the billing. Replying to Australia’s total of 263, India began cautiously but Rahul was out early on day 2.

“And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is …,” tweeted former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad who replied to his old thread of tweets criticising KL Rahul who was preferred over youngsters like Shubman Gill in the side.

And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is …. https://t.co/WLe720nYNJ— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 18, 2023

KL Rahul suffered yet another failure with the bat in India’s first innings on day two of the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

After surviving two previous DRS calls from Australian captain Pat Cummins, he was third-time unlucky on asking for a review himself.

Nathan Lyon tossed the ball on middle, as it turned in a little with Rahul getting forward to defend but his bat got stuck next to the pad. The Aussie spinner trapped the Indian opener in front of the wickets as the umpire Nitin Menon took no time to raise his finger but Rahul immediately decided to review. The third umpire checked for an inside edge off the bat but there was nothing on Ultra Edge. The projection showed that the ball would have gone don’t to hit the leg stump as Rahul departed for 17 from 41 balls.

Earlier on Day 1, KL Rahul had taken a brilliant catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja as Ravindra Jadeja for his 250th Test wicket.

