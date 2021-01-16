AND vs KER Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Andhra vs Kerala: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AND vs KER Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AND vs KER Dream11 Best Picks / AND vs KER Dream11 Captain / AND vs KER Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Andhra will be looking to win their first match of the tournament when they go up against Kerala in the Elite E group match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Having lost the first three matches, they are certainly dealing with a lack of confidence but they would need to find back winning ways if they have to survive the competition. Kerala, in contrast, have been splendid this season, winning all three matches they played so far. They boast some of the best talents like Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa who have helped their team get to the top position in the group. They will try to keep up the momentum in the next match against Andhra.

AND vs KER Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Andhra vs Kerala: Live Streaming

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq ALi Trophy 2021 can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV. Fans can also watch the online live stream of the matches on Disney+ Hotstar.

AND vs KER Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Andhra vs Kerala: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

AND vs KER Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Andhra vs Kerala: Match Details

January 17 – 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 AND vs KER Dream11 team for Andhra vs Kerala

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 AND vs KER Dream11 team for Andhra vs Kerala captain: Ambati Rayudu

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 AND vs KER Dream11 team for Andhra vs Kerala vice-captain: Sanju Samson

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 AND vs KER Dream11 team for Andhra vs Kerala wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 AND vs KER Dream11 team for Andhra vs Kerala batsmen: Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ambati Rayudu, C Kranthi Kumar

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 AND vs KER Dream11 team for Andhra vs Kerala all-rounders: Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Harishankar Reddy

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 AND vs KER Dream11 team for Andhra vs Kerala bowlers: Sreesanth, Sudhesan Midhun, Cheepurapalli Stephen

AND vs KER Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Andhra probable playing 11 against Kerala: Ambati Rayudu, C Kranthi Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Prasanth Kumar, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (WK), Harishankar Reddy, Dheeraj Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, KV Sasikanth, SK Ismail

AND vs KER Syed Mushtaq ALi Trophy 2021, Kerala probable playing 11 against Andhra: Sanju Samson (WK), Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Sreesanth, Sudhesan Midhun