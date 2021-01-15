- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
AND vs PUD Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Andhra vs Puducherry : Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Andhra vs Puducherry Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Andhra vs Puducherry Dream11 Best Picks / Andhra vs Puducherry Dream11 Captain / Andhra vs Puducherry Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 15, 2021, 1:14 PM IST
Both Andhra and Puducherry have not been able to register their debut win in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Both the sides have played two matches each. In their last match, Andhra and Puducherry were beaten by six wickets each on January 13. Andhra lost against Delhi, while Puducherry were beaten by Haryana.
The upcoming Elite Group E match, AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Andhra vs Puducherry match is scheduled for Friday, January 15 at 7 PM IST.
All Group E matches of the series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Currently, Delhi, Kerala and Haryana are on top of their game as they have won all the matches that they have played till now. The only other team in the group is Mumbai which, much like Andhra and Puducherry,have not won any matches.
AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Andhra vs Puducherry: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Andhra vs Puducherry: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Andhra vs Puducherry: Match Details
The Andhra vs Puducherry match is on Friday January 15. The match will start from 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Wankhede Stadium.
AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Andhra vs Puducherry
AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Andhra vs Puducherry captain: Ambati Rayudu
AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Andhra vs Puducherry vice-captain: Ashwin Hebbar
AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Andhra vs Puducherry wicket keeper: Srikar Bharat
AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Andhra vs Puducherry batsmen: Ashwin Hebbar, Ambati Rayudu, Ricky Bhui, D Rohit
AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Andhra vs Puducherry all-rounders: Ashith Sanganakal, Harishankar Reddy
AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Andhra vs Puducherry bowlers: Pankaj Singh, Girinath Reddy, KV Sasikanth
AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Andhra playing probable 11 against Puducherry: Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ambati Rayudu (c), KV Sasikanth, Ricky Bhui, Shoaib Md Khan, Naren Reddy, Harishankar Reddy, Lalith Mohan, Girinath Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen
AND vs PUD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Puducherry playing probable 11 against Andhra: D Rohit (C), S Anand, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sheldon Jackson, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashith Sanganakal, Sagar Udeshi, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking