Anderson Calls for Removal of 'Mankad', Ashwin Takes Cheeky Dig

It's impossible to keep R Ashwin out of cricket social media's thoughts each time there's a mankad incident.
The latest such dismissal happened in the Afghanistan vs Pakistan Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal where Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed ran out Pakistan's Mohammad Huraira.
Plenty of people on social media drew parallels to Ashwin dismissing Jos Buttler in similar fashion during IPL 2019.
As is often the case with such dismissals, the latest incident triggered a 'spirit' vs law of the game debate. James Anderson was among the ones to call for a review (removal) of the dismissal.
Ashwin saw an opportunity to take a cheeky dig at the pacer, and didn't hold back.
After Ashwin's mankaf of Buttler, Anderson was seen taking an image of the bowler and running it through a paper shredder – thereby metaphorically ripping him to bits.
EXCLUSIVE: @jimmy9 give us his unique take on @josbuttler’s controversial run out last week...More rows should be settled like this.Full story on this week’s #Tailenders https://t.co/YOQ4PMSwiu pic.twitter.com/hYCPpdSqJm— Greg James (@gregjames) March 31, 2019
Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now https://t.co/8z5TNT57kZ— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 1, 2020
Ashwin had also commented on Anderson's 'shredding' then, saying:
"Today Jimmy Anderson might feel that whatever I did was wrong. Maybe, tomorrow he might end up doing (Mankading) it. Who knows, it is all a question of perception of right and wrong. I don't think in this case it is necessary because it is in the law and I did," Ashwin told India Today.
