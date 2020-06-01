Anderson is My Role Model, Hope I Can Take His Place in the Future: Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson is yet to play for England and is eyeing James Anderson's position whenever the legendary pacer calls it quits.
Robinson is part of the group of 55 cricketers who have been called by ECB for training. The Sussex pacer has 137 wickets across the previous two county seasons and is hoping to earn a place in the England Test squad.
"Being with Jimmy in South Africa this winter (in a bowling camp) showed me a new way forward, seeing someone at the top of their game and how hard they still work," Robinson told Sky Sports.
"I think most English bowlers around the country look up to Jimmy - he has taken that many wickets and played for that many years that it's hard to look past that.
"He's definitely someone I look at as a role model and hopefully in the future I can almost take his place and fill the void. That's definitely what I am aiming for."
"Ever since I started I have wanted to play Test cricket for England so the goal is red-ball cricket for me and my stats lean more that way as well.
"It's very pleasing to get the nod - it's something I have been working hard for for a few years. It's always nice to get the recognition especially after a good couple of years in county cricket."
Robinson, who has 236 wickets from 56 first-class matches, said it will take time for pacers to get back to rhythm after the COVID-19 induced break.
"After having 10 weeks off as a bowler it is quite challenging getting the workload back in quickly. It will take time. I bowled 16 overs last week and my body felt quite good so hopefully it only takes a couple of weeks and then it's about maintaining that and hoping the body stays good for a long period of time.
"I think England are going to pick a smaller squad in five weeks and hopefully I will be involved in that."
