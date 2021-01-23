- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, 2021Match Ended148/10(43.4) RR 3.39
Anderson Removes Mathews But Sri Lanka Move Past 300
James Anderson claimed the key wicket of centurion Angelo Mathews but Sri Lanka continued to build towards a sizeable first innings total as they reached 312 for six at lunch on the second day of the second test against England at Galle.
- Reuters
- Updated: January 23, 2021, 12:36 PM IST
James Anderson claimed the key wicket of centurion Angelo Mathews but Sri Lanka continued to build towards a sizeable first innings total as they reached 312 for six at lunch on the second day of the second test against England at Galle.
Seamer Anderson removed Mathews (110) early on Saturday after a review – which came after much debate – for a caught behind by England captain Joe Root.
But any thoughts it would precipitate a Sri Lanka collapse were ended by a fighting, unbeaten 78 from Niroshan Dickwella.
He has added 70 for the seventh wicket with Dilruwan Perera, who has 21, and the pair will look to steer the home side past 350 in the afternoon session.
Mathews added just three to his overnight score before a faint inside edge onto his pad was caught by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.
There was little in the way of an appeal from Anderson (4-29) or behind the stumps, but Root decided to ask third umpire Lyndon Hannibal to review the not out decision and it was overturned.
That brought debutant Ramesh Mendis (0) to the wicket, but his stay was brief after a flick from a leg-side delivery from Mark Wood (2-65) was superbly caught with one hand by a diving Buttler.
Dickwella and Perera then took the attack to the bowlers as they attempt to build a total to put England under pressure on a pitch that is expected to start to crumble under the blazing hot sun, bringing the Sri Lanka spinners into the game.
There has been little joy so far for the England slow bowlers with Dom Bess and Jack Leach collectively bowling 53 overs without success and 162 runs conceded.
England won the first test at the same venue by seven wickets.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
