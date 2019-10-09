Anderson to Train at Manchester City's Etihad Campus on Road to Recovery From Injury

Veteran England pacer James Anderson is turning to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City as he hopes to recover from injury in time for the South Africa tour in December, according to a report by the BBC.
Anderson and England's head of strength and conditioning Rob Ahmun met with City's head of sports science Sam Erith on Tuesday to discuss what one England and Wales Cricket Board insider described as "a collaboration".
"It is about a change of scene for Jimmy, but also a way of tapping into some of the best facilities and experts in the world," he said.
Anderson, who trained with Burnley last year, will be at the Etihad campus in Old Trafford, which also his home county Lancashire.
The 37-year-old missed most of the Ashes due to a calf injury, after having rushed back from injury for the first Test.
He managed only four overs in the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston and has not played since.
England’s leading wicket-taker will use the world class Etihad facilities and expertise for two months and will be accompanied by Ahmun in that period.
Anderson, who’s made it clear that he has no plans to retire, wants to play until he is 40, another three years at least.
