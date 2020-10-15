- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
CHE
HYD147/8(20.0) RR 8.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
Andhra Pradesh to Conduct its T20 League from October 22 in a Bio-bubble
The 33-match long tournament, to be played between October 22 and November 8 at the RDT Sports Complex in Anantapur, will, however, feature only Andhra players in a bio-bubble.
- IANS
- Updated: October 15, 2020, 10:12 PM IST
Following in the footsteps of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Mumbai that have hosted their T20 leagues over the last few years, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Thursday announced its inaugural T20 competition.
The 33-match long tournament, to be played between October 22 and November 8 at the RDT Sports Complex in Anantapur, will, however, feature only Andhra players in a bio-bubble.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
"Ninety players will feature in the competition. They will include our Ranji and age-group players," CR Mohan, a senior official of the Andhra Cricket Association, told IANS.
Covid-19 measures are being taken.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
"The players will undergo tests from Friday, October 16 and only those testing negative will be allowed to enter the bio-bubble created inside the sports complex. Once inside, they will not be allowed to come out," Mohan explained.
"Since there has been no cricketing activity for more than 6 months this tournament will provide much-needed game time for the best players in Andhra and also to prospective and aspiring players," said a statement from the ACA.
ALSO READ | India's Tour of Australia Will Begin with White-ball Series, Test Venues Confirmed: Report
The tournament is being sponsored by Twentieth Century Media (TCM) and will be live-streamed in 'Fan Code' app which is a streaming platform for 'Dream XI'. There would be live English commentary for the matches.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking