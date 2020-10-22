Andhra T20 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Andhra T20 Match Live Streaming Online

Andhra T20 Schedule and Match Timings in India: With an aim to give nearly 100 cricketers from Andhra Pradesh the opportunity to experience high-pressure matches, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) partnering TCM Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. (TCM) to launch the inaugural Andhra T20 League. The Andhra T20 League will have Six(6) teams to play 33 matches across 17 days. All the matches will be played at Anantapur. The league will commence from 22nd October 2020. The six teams will be KINGS XI, TITANS XI, LEGENDS XI, CHARGERS XI, WARRIORS XI and CHAMPIONS XI. The teams shall comprise only players who are registered with the association from within the state of Andhra Pradesh. There will be no franchisees or team owners. TCM will be responsible for all commercial rights related to the coveted event, end to end operations and management of League. The sports marketing firm holds exclusive ground rights across various cricket stadia in India and globally. Outside India, TCM holds the exclusive naming, sponsorship and in-stadia rights across New Zealand Cricket, Cricket West Indies, and Asia Cup tournaments (Asian Cricket Council).

The ACA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the State and eventually taking it to all parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra T20 Live Streaming Details in India

FanCode

Andhra T20 Live Streaming Full Schedule (IST)

Fixtures

Thursday, October 22, 2020 Match 1

KINGS XI

TITANS XI

Starts at 05:00

Thursday, October 22, 2020 Match 2

CHARGERS XI

LEGENDS XI

Starts at 09:00

Friday, October 23, 2020 Match 3

CHAMPIONS XI

WARRIORS XI

Starts at 05:00

Friday, October 23, 2020 Match 4

LEGENDS XI

KINGS XI

Starts at 09:00

Saturday, October 24, 2020 Match 5

WARRIORS XI

TITANS XI

Starts at 05:00

Saturday, October 24, 2020 Match 6

CHAMPIONS XI

CHARGERS XI

Starts at 09:00

Sunday, October 25, 2020 Match 7

KINGS XI

WARRIORS XI

Starts at 05:00

Sunday, October 25, 2020 Match 8

LEGENDS XI

CHAMPIONS XI

Starts at 09:00

Monday, October 26, 2020 Match 9

TITANS XI

CHARGERS XI

Starts at 05:00

Monday, October 26, 2020 Match 10

CHAMPIONS XI

KINGS XI

Starts at 09:00

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 Match 11

CHARGERS XI

WARRIORS XI

Starts at 05:00

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 Match 12

TITANS XI

LEGENDS XI

Starts at 09:00

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Match 13

KINGS XI

CHARGERS XI

Starts at 05:00

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Match 14

CHAMPIONS XI

TITANS XI

Starts at 09:00

Thursday, October 29, 2020 Match 15

WARRIORS XI

LEGENDS XI

Starts at 05:00

Thursday, October 29, 2020 Match 16

TITANS XI

KINGS XI

Starts at 09:00

Friday, October 30, 2020 Match 17

LEGENDS XI

CHARGERS XI

Starts at 05:00

Friday, October 30, 2020 Match 18

WARRIORS XI

CHAMPIONS XI

Starts at 09:00

Saturday, October 31, 2020 Match 19

KINGS XI

LEGENDS XI

Starts at 05:00

Saturday, October 31, 2020 Match 20

TITANS XI

WARRIORS XI

Starts at 09:00

Sunday, November 1, 2020 Match 21

CHARGERS XI

CHAMPIONS XI

Starts at 05:00

Sunday, November 1, 2020 Match 22

WARRIORS XI

KINGS XI

Starts at 09:00

Monday, November 2, 2020 Match 23

CHAMPIONS XI

LEGENDS XI

Starts at 05:00

Monday, November 2, 2020 Match 24

CHARGERS XI

TITANS XI

Starts at 09:00

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Match 25

KINGS XI

CHAMPIONS XI

Starts at 05:00

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Match 26

WARRIORS XI

CHARGERS XI

Starts at 09:00

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Match 27

LEGENDS XI

TITANS XI

Starts at 05:00

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Match 28

CHARGERS XI

KINGS XI

Starts at 09:00

Thursday, November 5, 2020 Match 29

TITANS XI

CHAMPIONS XI

Starts at 05:00

Thursday, November 5, 2020 Match 30

LEGENDS XI

WARRIORS XI

Starts at 09:00

TITANS XI squad

S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy

CHARGERS XI squad

Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod

LEGENDS XI squad

B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, S K Ismail, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde

CHAMPIONS XI squad

Uppara Girinath, Vamsi Krishna, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar, Munish Verma, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore

WARRIORS XI squad

P Saran-Teja, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu