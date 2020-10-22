- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
Andhra T20 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Andhra T20 Match Live Streaming Online
Andhra T20 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check Andhra T20 (CPL) match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 22, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
Andhra T20 Schedule and Match Timings in India: With an aim to give nearly 100 cricketers from Andhra Pradesh the opportunity to experience high-pressure matches, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) partnering TCM Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. (TCM) to launch the inaugural Andhra T20 League. The Andhra T20 League will have Six(6) teams to play 33 matches across 17 days. All the matches will be played at Anantapur. The league will commence from 22nd October 2020. The six teams will be KINGS XI, TITANS XI, LEGENDS XI, CHARGERS XI, WARRIORS XI and CHAMPIONS XI. The teams shall comprise only players who are registered with the association from within the state of Andhra Pradesh. There will be no franchisees or team owners. TCM will be responsible for all commercial rights related to the coveted event, end to end operations and management of League. The sports marketing firm holds exclusive ground rights across various cricket stadia in India and globally. Outside India, TCM holds the exclusive naming, sponsorship and in-stadia rights across New Zealand Cricket, Cricket West Indies, and Asia Cup tournaments (Asian Cricket Council).
The ACA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the State and eventually taking it to all parts of Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra T20 Live Streaming Details in India
Andhra T20 Live Streaming Full Schedule (IST)
Fixtures
Thursday, October 22, 2020 Match 1
KINGS XI
TITANS XI
Starts at 05:00
Thursday, October 22, 2020 Match 2
CHARGERS XI
LEGENDS XI
Starts at 09:00
Friday, October 23, 2020 Match 3
CHAMPIONS XI
WARRIORS XI
Starts at 05:00
Friday, October 23, 2020 Match 4
LEGENDS XI
KINGS XI
Starts at 09:00
Saturday, October 24, 2020 Match 5
WARRIORS XI
TITANS XI
Starts at 05:00
Saturday, October 24, 2020 Match 6
CHAMPIONS XI
CHARGERS XI
Starts at 09:00
Sunday, October 25, 2020 Match 7
KINGS XI
WARRIORS XI
Starts at 05:00
Sunday, October 25, 2020 Match 8
LEGENDS XI
CHAMPIONS XI
Starts at 09:00
Monday, October 26, 2020 Match 9
TITANS XI
CHARGERS XI
Starts at 05:00
Monday, October 26, 2020 Match 10
CHAMPIONS XI
KINGS XI
Starts at 09:00
Tuesday, October 27, 2020 Match 11
CHARGERS XI
WARRIORS XI
Starts at 05:00
Tuesday, October 27, 2020 Match 12
TITANS XI
LEGENDS XI
Starts at 09:00
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Match 13
KINGS XI
CHARGERS XI
Starts at 05:00
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Match 14
CHAMPIONS XI
TITANS XI
Starts at 09:00
Thursday, October 29, 2020 Match 15
WARRIORS XI
LEGENDS XI
Starts at 05:00
Thursday, October 29, 2020 Match 16
TITANS XI
KINGS XI
Starts at 09:00
Friday, October 30, 2020 Match 17
LEGENDS XI
CHARGERS XI
Starts at 05:00
Friday, October 30, 2020 Match 18
WARRIORS XI
CHAMPIONS XI
Starts at 09:00
Saturday, October 31, 2020 Match 19
KINGS XI
LEGENDS XI
Starts at 05:00
Saturday, October 31, 2020 Match 20
TITANS XI
WARRIORS XI
Starts at 09:00
Sunday, November 1, 2020 Match 21
CHARGERS XI
CHAMPIONS XI
Starts at 05:00
Sunday, November 1, 2020 Match 22
WARRIORS XI
KINGS XI
Starts at 09:00
Monday, November 2, 2020 Match 23
CHAMPIONS XI
LEGENDS XI
Starts at 05:00
Monday, November 2, 2020 Match 24
CHARGERS XI
TITANS XI
Starts at 09:00
Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Match 25
KINGS XI
CHAMPIONS XI
Starts at 05:00
Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Match 26
WARRIORS XI
CHARGERS XI
Starts at 09:00
Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Match 27
LEGENDS XI
TITANS XI
Starts at 05:00
Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Match 28
CHARGERS XI
KINGS XI
Starts at 09:00
Thursday, November 5, 2020 Match 29
TITANS XI
CHAMPIONS XI
Starts at 05:00
Thursday, November 5, 2020 Match 30
LEGENDS XI
WARRIORS XI
Starts at 09:00
TITANS XI squad
S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy
CHARGERS XI squad
Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod
LEGENDS XI squad
B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, S K Ismail, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde
CHAMPIONS XI squad
Uppara Girinath, Vamsi Krishna, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar, Munish Verma, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore
WARRIORS XI squad
P Saran-Teja, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking