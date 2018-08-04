Andile Phehlukwayo is Relishing Responsibility As Death Bowler

Loading...
Phehlukwayo took 3/45 against Sri Lanka in the second one-day international of the series. His spell helped South Africa restrict the hosts to 244, which was chased down with four wickets in hand.
Phehlukwayo’s performance was encouraging, especially as it followed a less successful outing in the previous game, when his three overs went for 30 wicketless runs.
“I went back to look at the footage with the coach to see if there was anything I could have gained or improved on from the first match. I tried to use a lot of variations towards the end, I tried to hit the deck a lot harder," he said.
“We had a good practice the day before the match and the guys were positive in terms of coming hard at the batters. That taught me how to execute my plans when the batsman is coming hard at me during the game.”
South Africa are 2-0 up in the five-match series, and are in the hunt for only their second series win in Sri Lanka. The third match is on Sunday, 5 August.
Phehlukwayo is positive about his team’s chances: “The guys are working hard, they are positive and we are playing some good cricket as a team. We are not putting any pressure on ourselves but it is something that we would like to do.
"Teams don’t come here often and win, let alone being 3-0 up, that is something we would like to achieve as a team.”
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
First Published: August 4, 2018, 9:27 AM IST