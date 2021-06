Andre Russell Admits 'Bubble to Bubble' Lifestyle Affecting Mental Health

Andre Russell is one of the most sought after T20 cricketers, and that brings with it a lot of perks. But in today’s times where you have to spent a certain amount of time quarantining on reaching different shores is something that he didn’t see coming. He has termed that just like any other players he too is frustrated with the restrictions on the movement. The 32-year-old was part of the IPL and had to quarantine to take part in the bio-bubble and now he is set to play in Pakistan Super League. He is back in quarantine again.

ALSO READ – When MS Dhoni Gave a Fitting Reply to a Troll, Said ‘It’s Okay to Not Like Someone’

“I think it’s taking a toll on myself,” Russell told Geo News. “I can’t talk for any other player or coaches or anyone that goes through this whole quarantine stuff.”

“But it’s definitely taken a toll on me mentally because from bubble to bubble, in a room locked in, you can’t go out for a walk, you can’t go certain places, you can’t socialize, it’s different.”

“But at the end of the day, I’m not being ungrateful, I’m grateful that we’re still playing, we’re still doing our job,” he added. “So it’s tough for us.”

ALSO READ – When MS Dhoni Gave a Fitting Reply to a Troll, Said ‘It’s Okay to Not Like Someone’

Russell has a busy schedule as he is set to fly off to West Indies where he will be part of three T20I series and for that he again have to check in to a bio-bubble. Then he heads to IPL in UAE and he will be kept in mandatory isolation again. If the all-rounder doesn’t like being quarantined, then he is certainly in for some horrid times.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here