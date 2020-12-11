Andre Russell Opens Up On IPL 2020 Failures, Says 'Nothing Worked For Me'

The dip in his form was quite a contrast to his former self, as he was the most valuable player in the 2019 edition, but just managed to score 117 runs from 10 outings in this year’s IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) marquee player Andre Russell who had earlier come to the team’s rescue on many occasions had a tough time in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. It was evident in the tournament as the Caribbean star was unable to produce his usual heroics with the bat.

The dip in his form was quite a contrast to his former self, as he was the most valuable player in the 2019 edition, but just managed to score 117 runs from 10 outings in this year’s IPL. He also struggled with an injury in the IPL 2020 and had to miss some games due to that. Looking back at his effort in this year’s campaign, the power hitter said that despite changing his techniques and stance, he couldn’t score big for KKR and nothing was working out for him while he was out to bat.

Russell in an interview to Jamaica-based TV network SportsMax said that he made changes to batting his stance, his techniques and even his trigger movement just to score runs in the IPL and nothing was going his way. ‘The pressure was real. I’m a tough player, and I didn’t know I could actually feel what happened during this year’s IPL. And I just wanted everything to go quickly behind me,’ the 32-year-old said.

He also added that the feeling of coming back from one bio-bubble to another had taken its toll on him. Living in such extended bio bubble environments gave him a prison-like feeling and that’s the reason why he took some time off in Dubai after the IPL 2020 concluded.‘I get out of the bubble. I go to Dubai, have a good time, drink, party, loosen myself. I feel alive, he said. Meanwhile, Russell having initially turned down the offer to tour New Zealand is currently playing for the Colombo Kings in Lanka Premier League 2020.