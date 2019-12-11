Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

176/4 (59.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 1, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

162/4 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers*

119/4 (14.1)

Chattogram Challengers need 45 runs in 35 balls at 7.71 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Andre Russell Prefers 'Shorter and More Fun' BPL Over BBL

Rajshahi, which boasts of some experienced players like Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara and Russell, will begin their BPL season on December 12, the second day of the tournament, with a match against Dhaka Platoon.

IANS |December 11, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
Andre Russell Prefers 'Shorter and More Fun' BPL Over BBL

Newly appointed Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Rajshahi Royals' skipper Andre Russell has prefered the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) over Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). Significantly, both the two domestic T20 tournaments are held during the same time in the global cricket calendar, which forces cricketers to choose one of the two.

"This tournament is more fun," Russell, who was appointed skipper of the Royals on Tuesday was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

"It is shorter (than the BBL). So less time away from home. I get a lot of love here. The hospitality and everything is amazing. You get a warm welcome on this side of the world. I never really think twice," the swashbuckling Windies cricketer said during his team's jersey launch.

Russell, who has featured in three BBL editions, has won the BPL title twice, first with the Comilla Victorians in the 2015-16 season and second with Dhaka Dynamites in 2016-17 season. Russell hasn't featured in the BBL since 2016-17 and last year too, he prefered the BPL over the Australian T20 competition.

On being named leader of the Royals. he said: "I am honoured to be given the responsibility of leading the team. Regardless, I always look at myself as a player in the heat. I have a very big role in any team I play for. It is going to be something new for me outside the Caribbean. I have led Jamaica Tallawahs before. It will be interesting and I am up for a challenge."

Rajshahi, which boasts of some experienced players like Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara and Russell, will begin their BPL season on December 12, the second day of the tournament, with a match against Dhaka Platoon.

"I won't say we have the best squad but we have a good team on paper. It is a good start for any captain, coach and any team. We want to use the experience of each player, which will put us in the right foot," he said.

"We have Shoaib Malik, myself, Ravi Bopara and (Hazratullah) Zazai and [Liton] Das at the top. We have a few good local talents. I have been watching videos, seeing what they can do. We have a balanced squad including local and international fast bowlers. We have good options," Russell added.

Andre RussellBBLbpl

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more