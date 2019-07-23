Andre Russell Prepares for India with Late Evening Nets Session

Explosive West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been named in the squad for the first two T20Is against India but his inclusion is subject to him passing a fitness test.
Russell, who was part of the West Indies’ World Cup 2019 squad but exited the tournament midway with a knee injury, is now working towards making his comeback in national colours.
He posted a video of himself batting in a private nets session on Instagram and looked in good shape although whether he’s deemed match fit remains to be seen.
Russell played only four games in the recently-concluded World Cup before having to pull out due to a persistent niggle in his left knee, which was eventually operated on.
He had a forgettable tournament with the bat, scoring just 36 runs but he was far more effective with the ball as he took 5 wickets.
The first two T20Is between India and West Indies takes place at the Broward County Stadium in Florida, USA on August 3 and August 4 respectively.
West Indies squad for first 2 T20Is: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.
