Andre Russell Recalled to ODI Side Against Bangladesh With Eye on World Cup

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 17, 2018, 8:13 AM IST
The 2019 World Cup is less than a year away (May 30 to July 14) and every team is preparing for the showpiece event. Every step taken and every move made hereon will be done with an eye on winning the title in the 50-over format. Keeping this in mind, West Indies have recalled all-rounder Andre Russell to the ODI team for the series against Bangladesh. Russell last played an ODI in November 2015.

Head coach Stuart Law has made it clear that the Bangladesh series will be the start of preparations for the World Cup. “This is the start of our prep for 2019 CWC. Opportunities for players to stake a claim to be included in the squad. Great to have Dre Russ back as well. His explosive power and energy will breathe life into an already motivated squad,” he said.

Chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said that the 16 ODIs leading to the showpiece event would give players an opportunity to showcase their talent ahead of the biggest challenge in the 50-over format.

“As we continue to prepare, there are only 16 ODIs leading up to the tournament. The panel will focus on giving opportunities from time to time to players that we believe can add value to the ODI team. Kemar Roach will be rested for the upcoming series as we continue to manage players’ work load.

“With the Super50 Championship set for October this year, we will also have an opportunity for regional players to perform heavily and place themselves in line to be considered for selection. The panel wishes Jason and his team every success in the upcoming series against Bangladesh,” he said.

Squad: Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell

(With inputs from WICB)

First Published: July 17, 2018, 8:13 AM IST

