Andre Russell Recalled to ODI Side Against Bangladesh With Eye on World Cup

Head coach Stuart Law has made it clear that the Bangladesh series will be the start of preparations for the World Cup. “This is the start of our prep for 2019 CWC. Opportunities for players to stake a claim to be included in the squad. Great to have Dre Russ back as well. His explosive power and energy will breathe life into an already motivated squad,” he said.
Chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said that the 16 ODIs leading to the showpiece event would give players an opportunity to showcase their talent ahead of the biggest challenge in the 50-over format.
“As we continue to prepare, there are only 16 ODIs leading up to the tournament. The panel will focus on giving opportunities from time to time to players that we believe can add value to the ODI team. Kemar Roach will be rested for the upcoming series as we continue to manage players’ work load.
“With the Super50 Championship set for October this year, we will also have an opportunity for regional players to perform heavily and place themselves in line to be considered for selection. The panel wishes Jason and his team every success in the upcoming series against Bangladesh,” he said.
Squad: Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell
(With inputs from WICB)
First Published: July 17, 2018, 8:13 AM IST