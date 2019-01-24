Andre Russell Replaces Steve Smith in Multan Sultans

Loading...
Russell, who has played ten matches and took 16 wickets for two-time Champions Islamabad United, will be available for the first seven matches in the UAE.
Russell will join veteran Pakistani players Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi in the side.
"PSL is a quality tournament and I look forward to reuniting with some of the top international cricketers in 2019," said Russell. "Multan Sultans have picked a very balanced squad this year and I am glad that I will have a chance to share the dressing room with Pakistani stalwarts Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi,"
The Sultans have also brought in the experienced James Vince from the Sydney Sixers to replace Joe Denly.
"We had to deal with the double blow of losing out on Steve Smith and Joe Denly, but we are delighted that we have been able to bring in Andre Russell and James Vince," said skipper Shoaib Malik.
"Russell is one of the best T20 cricketers in the world and we are confident that he will bring his match-winning instinct to our dressing room this season. Vince is a player we have kept our eyes on for a while now. We have picked him based on his consistent performances and we are very excited to see what he can do for Multan Sultans."
The PSL will begin on February 14 with defending champions Islamabad United playing Lahore Qalandars at Dubai. Abu Dhabi will also host a few matches before the tournament moves to Pakistan for the final eight games.
Lahore will host three and Karachi will host five matches, including the final.
