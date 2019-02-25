Andre Russell Returns for Final Two England ODIs

Loading...
Cricket Windies confirmed that paceman Kemar Roach will miss the entire series because of a back injury.
"Kemar Roach had to be withdrawn from the ODI series due to injury and will be replaced in the squad by the experienced Andre Russell for the last two matches. We believe Russell will add value to the squad," Courtney Browne, Chairman of CWI Selection Panel, said.
"We are well aware that although Andre's bowling may be limited due to a knee problem, his tremendous batting ability to power the ball in the back end of the game will be an asset to the team. The panel take this opportunity to wish captain Jason Holder and his team all the best for the remainder of matches in the series."
Russell missed out on an entire India tour because of an injury and hasn't played an ODI since July 2018. The 30-year-old, however, featured in the Bangladesh Premier League and ongoing Pakistan Super League and will add more depth to the Windies who have been playing some very good cricket against England.
After being beaten in the first ODI, the Jason Holder-led side made a remarkable comeback in the second encounter to level the series. Russell, however, won't be available for the third ODI that will be played today in Grenada.
The fourth ODI will also be played at the same venue in Grenada on February 27 before the final match takes place in St Lucia on March 2.
First Published: February 25, 2019, 5:26 PM IST