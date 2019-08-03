Andre Russell Scores First Ball Duck After Withdrawing from India T20Is

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell ruled himself out of the first two T20 internationals against India citing discomfort in his surgically-repaired knee.
But shortly after that he turned out for the Vancouver Knights against the Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 League in Canada.
Russell hardly had any impact in the contest as he was cleaned up for a first ball duck by Ben Cutting, but that did not affect his team in anyway as the Knights won by 6 wickets thanks a blistering 44-ball-94 by fellow West Indian Chris Gayle.
Russell reportedly experienced some discomfort while at the Global T20 tournament in Canada and informed the interim selection panel of his unavailability for the upcoming series.
The all-rounder had injured his knee during the World Cup, where he picked up five wickets, and had to withdraw from the tournament midway through their campaign. At the World Cup he was replaced by Sunil Ambris, but in the T20s against India Russell will be replaced by Jason Mohammed.
Mohammed, the experienced 32-year-old, has so far played nine T20 Internationals. Russell was named in the original 14-member squad for the first and second T20s subject to him passing a fitness assessment prior to the series.
West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.
