Andre Russell Shows Off His Brand New Mercedes-Benz Worth INR 2.7 Cr; Surya Kumar Yadav Reacts

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russel added a new sports car to his garage. Flaunting his new purchase on Instagram, Russel posted a video of himself getting into the green colour Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R car. “As a ghetto yute I always dream big. But with hard work, and sacrifices dreams become reality. god is good,” Russel wrote in the caption while tagging his West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Sunil Narine. The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R car comes with a price tag of up to Rs 2.71 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Russell🇯🇲 Dre Russ.🏏 (@ar12russell)

Congratulating Russel on the purchase, his former KKR teammate and Indian batter Surya Kumar Yadav wrote the car was the first of many to come. “Congratulations big man. One of many,” Yadav wrote. Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, Darren Sammy and South Africa’s Tabrez Shamsi were among the other cricketers who dropped their reaction in comments to Russel’s post.

Andre Russel was retained by KKR for Rs 12 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions this year. Justifying the hefty price and confidence infused by the franchise, Russel shone with several key performances for KKR in the season. Though the side eventually failed to qualify for the playoffs, Russel remained one of the top performers and finished the season with 35 runs at an average of over 37 and at a strike rate of almost 174.48.

This included a quickfire 28-ball 49 that powered KKR to 177 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 61st game of IPL 2022. After his batting brilliance, Russel returned to claim three wickets while giving just 22 runs and led his side to victory.

The Jamaican also had an impressive season with the ball as he picked 17 wickets in his 14 matches including a five-wicket haul against the Gujarat Titans.

Russel started off his IPL career with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) before moving to KKR in 2014. In 98 IPL games so far, Russel has scored 2035 runs at an average of 30.37 and a staggering strike rate of 177.88. With the ball, the Jamaican has scaled 89 wickets with an average of 24.48 and a best of 5/15 against GT.

Meanwhile, the all-rounder has been missing from the West Indies national squad since the T20I World Cup in Dubai. ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, Russel was expected to come back to the side, however, his name did not feature in the squad for the ongoing Pakistan tour of the Caribbean side.

