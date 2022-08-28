Andre Russell Smashes Six Sixes In 6IXTY Tournament | WATCH

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell smashed six sixes in a row during Saturday’s clash between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriot in the 6IXTY. TKR’s Russell scored 72 runs off 24 balls, helping his side claim a three-run victory.

In the 7th over bowled by St. Kitts’ Dominic Drakes, Russell smashed the first six on the third delivery and then went for the big hits in the next three deliveries and brought up his half-century in just 17 balls.

In the 8th over, Jon-Russ Jagessar came to bowl but this time as well, Russell had the same reply to the bowler and showed no mercy to him. The power-hitting batter clocked maximums on first two balls and completed his six sixes.

On the third ball of the 8th over, he then hit a boundary. St Kitts then finally took a sigh a relief when Russell got caught by Duan Jansen on the last ball of the over.

Here’s a look at Russell’s magnificent six sixes:

Andre Russell SIX SIXES off consecutive SIX balls in the SIXTY tournament. 8 SIXES and 5 FOURS.@TKRiders pic.twitter.com/jBKyzqwPOj — 𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗮⎊ (@StarkAditya_) August 28, 2022

Batting first, TKR made the most out of the given opportunity and left no stone unturned to put up a big score on the board. However, St. Kitts batted well in the chase but fell short of three runs.

6IXTY’s format is quite different from the usual cricket formats seen around the world.

In the 6IXTY, every batting team has six wickets in place of ten in the other formats and the batting teams can “unlock” a floating third powerplay over by hitting two sixes in the initial two-over powerplay.

In an interesting show, teams can bowl five consecutive overs without changing an end. If teams fail to bowl their 10 overs within 45 minutes, a fielder is removed for the final six balls. Also. there is no switching of ends after each over.

The CPL CEO Pete Russell told ESPNCricinfo in an exclusive conversation, “It’s just about trying to generate excitement and interest. It’s like what’s going on with golf right now – you have to look at things through a different lens sometimes. This is about a totally new audience. We’re very much going after the younger generation.”

“Our plan is to do four a year, that’s the starting point. Potentially, you’d like to have three in the Caribbean and one elsewhere. We’d like to play one internationally somewhere: if I could take the 6ixty to Vegas, that would be a dream ticket,” he added.

