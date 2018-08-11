Andre Russell Stuns Social Media With Century & Hat-trick Double in CPL

Loading...
His all-round exploits helped his side secure a four-wicket victory against Dwayne Bravo’s men in their 2018 Caribbean Premier League opener.
It wasn’t just the Trinbago players who were stunned by Russell’s big hitting. Post his match-winning effort, fellow West Indian all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite tweeted, “Andre Russell is special.”
Andre Russell is special 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
— Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) August 11, 2018
Another West Indian, somebody who is known for destroying opponents with his bat, Chris Gayle also expressed his praise for Russell. He wrote, “What an innings @Russell12A. Just brilliant!!”
What an innings @Russell12A 🙌🏿 ... just brilliant!! 👍🏿 #MVP pic.twitter.com/FS2ojNcXrk — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) August 11, 2018
Here are some more reactions:
Andre Russell last night: came in at 41-5 chasing 225.
Scored 121* and Jamaica won with three balls to spare. Absolutely absurd.
— Tim (@timwig) August 11, 2018
Andre Russell's 121* (49) which took Jamaica Tallawahs from 41 for 5 (6.1) to chasing 224 with three balls to spare, against an attack of Ali Khan, Shannon Gabriel, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine & Fawad Ahmed, is arguably one of the greatest innings in T20 history. #CPL
— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 11, 2018
@Russell12A well played Champion !! 100 and a Hat trick in the one game! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@CPL @JAMTallawahs — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) August 11, 2018
Did that just happen? Debut captain, hatrick, in at 5/41, a 💯 to lead the @JAMTallawahs to a win for the ages. Take a bow @Russell12A https://t.co/Px1NAqpOaH — Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) August 11, 2018
Thought I’d seen it all... @Russell12A batting this evening nothing short of remarkable. 5/41 when he comes in 121no off 49 balls. #CPL #biggestpartyinsport
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 11, 2018
Russell’s heroics came after his side were lingering at 41/5, chasing a massive 224 despite his hat-trick in the final over. The all-rounder was dropped on the first ball of his innings, and Russell made it count. He smashed an unbeaten 121 from just 49 balls, inclusive of six boundaries and 13 sixes.
Jamaica Tallawahs will now take on St Lucia Stars at home on Tuesday.
