Andre Russell Stuns Social Media With Century & Hat-trick Double in CPL

Andre Russell's 121* (49) which took Jamaica Tallawahs from 41 for 5 (6.1) to chasing 224 with three balls to spare, against an attack of Ali Khan, Shannon Gabriel, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine & Fawad Ahmed, is arguably one of the greatest innings in T20 history. #CPL