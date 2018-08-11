Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 11, 2018, 6:20 PM IST
Andre Russell Stuns Social Media With Century & Hat-trick Double in CPL

Final over hat-trick, century in just 40 balls, chase down 200-plus on captaincy debut –  Jamaica Tallawah’s Andre Russell could do no wrong on Friday as he produced arguably the greatest performance in a T20 game against Trinbago Knight Riders.

His all-round exploits helped his side secure a four-wicket victory against Dwayne Bravo’s men in their 2018 Caribbean Premier League opener.

It wasn’t just the Trinbago players who were stunned by Russell’s big hitting. Post his match-winning effort, fellow West Indian all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite tweeted, “Andre Russell is special.”

Another West Indian, somebody who is known for destroying opponents with his bat, Chris Gayle also expressed his praise for Russell. He wrote, “What an innings @Russell12A. Just brilliant!!”





Here are some more reactions:










Russell’s heroics came after his side were lingering at 41/5, chasing a massive 224 despite his hat-trick in the final over. The all-rounder was dropped on the first ball of his innings, and Russell made it count. He smashed an unbeaten 121 from just 49 balls, inclusive of six boundaries and 13 sixes.

Jamaica Tallawahs will now take on St Lucia Stars at home on Tuesday.

Andre Russellcaribbean premier leaguecpl 2018jamaica tallawahsTrinbago Knight Riders
First Published: August 11, 2018, 6:10 PM IST
