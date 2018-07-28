Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Andre Russell to Miss Series Decider Against Bangladesh

ICC | Updated: July 28, 2018, 9:16 AM IST
Andre Russell. (Reuters)

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will miss the third and final ODI against Bangladesh due to a knee injury, Cricket West Indies have confirmed.

The 30-year-old returned to the one-day side recently for the first time since 2015, taking one wicket and scoring 13 runs in the Windies' loss to Bangladesh on Sunday 22.

He missed the second victorious ODI to have treatment on his knee, and is expected to be fit for the three-match T20I series between the nations.

Sheldon Cottrell has been named as Russell’s replacement for the last ODI on Saturday in St. Kitts.

Windies' full squad for the deciding ODI is as follows: Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell.

The three-match T20I series begins on 31 July, with the two other matches on August 4 and August 5.

Andre RussellWest IndiesWest Indies vs Bangladesh
First Published: July 28, 2018, 9:16 AM IST
